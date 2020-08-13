DeWine says announcement on fall sports in Ohio will be made Tuesday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says there will be an announcement next Tuesday in regards to fall sports in Ohio.

During his news briefing Thursday, DeWine was asked about fall sports in Ohio schools and if any decision had been made on allowing them to play.

DeWine says he and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted have been working with the Ohio High School Athletic Association to make sports safe as possible for students and fans, but there will be guidelines in place.

DeWine says he has confidence in coaches to instill safety measures in their student athletes and to stress responsibility.

“But it’s also important what young people do when they’re not playing, when they’re home, when they’re out and about. So, I think having coaches focus on that, we always look to our coaches for leadership, in the era of the pandemic and fighting the coronavirus, is probably their most important job,” DeWine said.

DeWine also stated that there will be restrictions on the amount of fans at sporting events, but it will ultimately be up to schools and parents if sports will be played this fall.

“We want the athletes to compete. We want the young people to have their season, but we want to do it as safely as possible. This will be a little disruptive for some people, but what we want to make sure that parents, and people who mean a lot to that particular child have the opportunity to see them,” DeWine said.

Earlier Thursday, the Columbus City Schools District announced it had suspended all in-person interscholastic athletics and extracurricular activities due to concerns about COVID-19.

Earlier in the week Big Ten presidents voted to postpone the 2020 college football season.

The Big Ten says it hopes to to play the season in the spring.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories