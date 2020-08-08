Coronavirus Updates

DeWines test negative for COVID

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio governor and first lady have tested negative for COVID-19.

Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine tested negative today in a PCR test administered and run by Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. 

The test results today follow the negative PCR test results for the DeWines on Thursday. 

On Thursday morning in Cleveland, Gov. DeWine took a rapid antigen test following the testing protocol established to be able to greet the President. The results reported back for that test were a false positive.  

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS