DeWines test negative for COVID

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio governor and first lady have tested negative for COVID-19.

Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine tested negative today in a PCR test administered and run by Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

The test results today follow the negative PCR test results for the DeWines on Thursday.

On Thursday morning in Cleveland, Gov. DeWine took a rapid antigen test following the testing protocol established to be able to greet the President. The results reported back for that test were a false positive.

