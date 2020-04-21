DHHR announces smartphone app for individuals in recovery from substance abuse disorder

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Office of Drug Control Policy announced a free smartphone app titled Connections to offer support resources to West Virginians with Substance Use Disorder.

The app, developed by CHESS Health of Rochester, NY, allows treatment providers across the state to stay connected and engaged with their patients. This is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to DHHR.

“Over the past few years, we’ve made tremendous progress in our fight against the opioid epidemic in West Virginia. We’ve given people struggling with addiction real hope and access to opportunities like never before,” Justice said. “But, as we’ve had to separate from each other to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus, it’s been really tough on those who may truly need the support of others to stay on a path toward recovery.”

“We need to do everything in our power to keep helping these people move forward in their lives, not backward. That’s exactly what this app is going to allow us to do.”

Features of the Connections app include:

eTherapy programs for learning and practicing key recovery skills.

Group discussions.

One on one messaging with a care team.

Peer support and socialization.

Recovery progress tracking.

Individuals use an alias name to maintain their anonymity within the online communities, which will only include others, according to DHHR.

“This innovative tool is important in helping West Virginians reach their recovery goals,” said Bob Hansen, Executive Director of the DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy.

The Connections app will be available, at no cost, to individuals through their treatment provider and to those in recovery who are no longer affiliated with a provider, according to DHHR. Providers and individuals in recovery wanting information about access to the Connections app or CHESS Health Platform can visit https://helpandhopewv.org/index.html.