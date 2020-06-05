DHHR: New deaths from COVID-19 reported in Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) –The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports two new deaths and six new cases of COVID-19.

As of 5 p.m., June 5, 2020, there have been 108,453 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19:

2,119 total confirmed and probable cases

1,445 recoveries

84 deaths

The cumulative percent positive rate is 1.95%.

DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 75-year old male from Berkeley County and an 84-year old female from Pendleton County. “As we extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones, we also encourage all West Virginians to take every precaution to prevent the spread of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

Cases confirmed by lab test/probable cases per county: Barbour (8/0), Berkeley (326/14), Boone (11/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (67/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (7/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (33/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (138/0), Jefferson (198/5), Kanawha (230/3), Lewis (9/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (20/0), Marion (51/1), Marshall (30/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (48/2), Mingo (6/2), Monongalia (125/13), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (48/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (37/1), Raleigh (16/1), Randolph (132/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (103/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (2/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Jefferson, Mercer, Nicholas and Wyoming counties in this report.