KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) - The Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health took their first steps in addressing the issue of vaping by supporting a state ban of vaping flavors.

"They're becoming addicted to the nicotine much earlier with the vaping than they might have been with tobacco because of the flavor", says President of the Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health Dr. Arthur Rubin.