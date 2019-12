FRANKFORT, Ky. – Kentucky State Police say they raised more than 236 tons (473,235 pounds) of food to help Kentucky families during the 10th annual "Cram the Cruiser" event. KSP Spokesman Sergent Josh Lawson said the generosity of people throughout the state made the event's turnout possible.

“Due to the generous giving spirit of individuals, businesses, schools and civic organizations throughout the state, we are able to assist Kentucky families who may be financially strapped this holiday season,” Lawson said. “I am heartened by the incredible acts of charitable service and generosity by our fellow citizens who make the success of this project possible.”