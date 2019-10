HURRICANE, W.Va. (WOWK) - Dale Morton has grown his childhood hobby of science-fiction into a business with Dale Morton Studios in Hurricane. In the last two years, he has been in charge of the Spook House during the city's "Main Street Trick or Treat" event.

"In the Spook House, I use a lot of the things I have made over the years as well, this guy right here was a puppet I made for a series of commercials," Morton says as he shows off a fake skull.