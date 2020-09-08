Diners take advantage of opportunity to eat outdoors on Capitol Street for Labor Day

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Traditionally Labor Day is a time for big family get togethers and hanging out around a backyard grill. But for some families their celebrations had a different twist as they headed to downtown Charleston.

Parts of Capitol Street were shut down to help restaurants serve more people.

What has become a regular weekend occurrence this summer in Charleston because of COVID-19 was extended for Labor Day.

“Ifeel like everything this year has been something new and unusual,” explained Jessica Wheeler, Charleston, WV. “But I do hope that whenever things do return to somewhat normalcy that they keep this as an option. Because I do think it allows for more people to come out and support our local businesses and restaurants having this option.”

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said the weekend closures on some blocks downtown will continue through the end of September.