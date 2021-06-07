Disaster SNAP benefits available for Kentuckians affected by winter flooding

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says Kentuckians in the nine counties affected by flooding earlier this year may be eligible to apply for disaster food benefits. The seven-day application process begins today, Monday, June 7.

According to the governor’s office, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Gov. Beshear’s administration have received approval for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP. Beshear says these benefits will help residents affected by flooding who lived or worked in Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin, Martin and Powell counties between Feb. 26 and March 14, 2021.

Those nine counties received an Individual Assistance Declaration from the Federal Emergency Management Agency earlier this year.

“We are grateful for the quick aid response we continue to receive from FEMA and our state, local and federal government partners,” Beshear said. “Thank you to everyone working with us to help feed families that continue to be impacted by historic flooding.”

Beshear’s office says the state is also seeking the USDA’s approval for D-Snap in 22 other counties that have also received an Individual Assistance Declaration due to the flooding this past winter.

“If one person is going hungry, that is one too many,” said Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) Secretary Eric Friedlander. “This assistance will help Kentuckians access the help they need to keep food on their tables.”

According to the governor’s office, Kentuckians who would not usually be eligible for SNAP benefits may qualify if they worked or lived in areas of those nine counties affected by flooding, if their home or belongings were damaged or destroyed due to the flooding and if they have unreimbursed disaster-related expenses, a loss of income or a reduction of income due to the flooding.

“We are so grateful for this federal emergency funding from the USDA to help residents and workers in Eastern Kentucky whose homes and property were damaged by recent flooding,” Department for Community Based Services (DCBS) Commissioner Marta Miranda-Straub said. “Eligible families will receive benefits quickly and can use them at local groceries and farmers’ markets.”

The governor’s office says eligible families have a seven-day period to apply for the disaster benefits. Those who may be eligible can apply for D-SNAP benefits by calling the DCBS Call Services Center at 1-855-306-8959, which is the fastest way to receive benefits, or by applying in-person at the DCBS offices in the following counties listed below:

Breathitt County: 355 Broadway, Jackson, Ky., 41339

Clay County: 25 Marcum Hill Road, Manchester, Ky., 40962

Estill County: (Alternate location established) Estill County Board of Education, 253 Main St., Irvine, Ky., 40336

Floyd County: 311 North Arnold Ave., Suite 403, Prestonsburg, Ky., 41653

Johnson County: 205 Main St., Suite 1, Paintsville, Ky., 41240

Lee County: 256 Main St., 2 nd Floor Lee County Courthouse, Beattyville, Ky., 41311

Magoffin County: 30 S. Church St., Salyersville, Ky., 41465

Martin County: 104 E. Main St., Suite 200, Inez, Ky., 41224

Powell County: 124 N. Main St., Stanton, Ky., 40380

For those applying for D-SNAP through the Call Services Center, hours of operation are:

Monday, June 7 through Friday, June 11 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 12 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, June 13 – Closed

Monday, June 14 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For those applying for D-SNAP in-person and to pick up the benefit cards, hours of operation are:

Monday, June 7 through Friday, June 11 – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 12 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, June 13 – Closed

Monday, June 14 – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Applicants who are approved for D-SNAP benefits will be able to pick up their benefit cards at the local DCBS offices.

According to the governor’s office, the local DCBS staff will determine eligibility based on available income minus unreimbursed disaster-related expenses. He says they will exclude all resources, except cash on hand and bank account balances, from determining eligibility.



The governor’s office provided the following chart to explain the current benefit levels:

Household Size Income Limit Allotment 1 $1,817 $234 2 $2,190 $430 3 $2,563 $616 4 $2,951 $782 5 $3,355 $929 6 $3,759 $1,114 7 $4,133 $1,232 8 $4,506 $1,408 Each Additional person +$374 +$176 Table expaining current benefit levels for D-SNAP Benefits. Courtesy: KY Gov. Andy Beshear’s Office