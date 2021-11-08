‘Do it for Babydog Round 3’ offers school funds to vaccinated West Virginia kids

Photo of Babydog during the “Do it for Babydog Round 2” vaccine lottery in Wood County presenting lottery prizes with Governor Jim Justice (Photo Courtesy: West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s Office)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says the state is creating a new incentive to help encourage students to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The governor’s latest plan comes just under a week after the CDC gave final approval for children between the ages of 5 and 11 to get the pediatric dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Justice says registration will begin tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 9, for vaccinated students to sign up to be eligible to win an educational savings fund. The initiative will last for four weeks with the first sign-up deadline on Nov. 14 and the first drawing taking place the week of Nov. 15.

According to the governor, the state will give away 25 educational savings funds worth $10,000 per week, as well as 100 lifetime hunting and fishing licenses per week and a weekly grand prize of a $50,000 educational savings fund. Justice said in addition to these prizes, the school where the student is selected will also receive a $50,000 check.

During the final week, there will also be a grand prize of a $100,000 educational savings fund to a student.

The governor’s office has not yet updated the “Do it for Babydog” website with this latest information. We will provide more details on how to register when those become available.