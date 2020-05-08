Do you use Route 10? If so, you may need an alternate route

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Route 10 will continue to be closed at the Lincoln-Logan County line near Harts in Lincoln County due to inclement weather.

The West Virginia Division of Highways repair issues to the road through Sunday, May 17, 2020, This is approximately five miles north of the Chapmanville City Limits.

The route will be closed to northbound and southbound traffic at the site during this time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and to use detours. Alternate routes for all drivers traveling from Huntington to Chapmanville include I-64 and U.S. Route 119. There are no other detours for large trucks.

