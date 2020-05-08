LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Route 10 will continue to be closed at the Lincoln-Logan County line near Harts in Lincoln County due to inclement weather.
The West Virginia Division of Highways repair issues to the road through Sunday, May 17, 2020, This is approximately five miles north of the Chapmanville City Limits.
The route will be closed to northbound and southbound traffic at the site during this time.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and to use detours. Alternate routes for all drivers traveling from Huntington to Chapmanville include I-64 and U.S. Route 119. There are no other detours for large trucks.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Do you use Route 10? If so, you may need an alternate route
- Tri-State Transit Authority receives grant award
- Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 23,016 cases, 1,306 deaths
- Aide to Vice President Pence tests positive for coronavirus
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: Hatfield McCoy trail system to reopen
- Mother’s Day: How to celebrate during the coronavirus
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: Gov. Justice gives updates on reopening at noon
- Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston shares more plans on resuming public Mass
- Former WV correctional officer charged with more than 600 counts of sexual abuse found dead in his cell
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 8, 2020