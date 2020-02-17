Donald Stratton, who survived attack on USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor, dies at 97

PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII – DECEMBER 07: U.S.S. Arizona survivors John Anderson and Donald Stratton during a memorial service for the 73rd anniversary of the attack on the U.S. naval base at Pearl harbor on the island of Oahu at the Pacific National Monument on December 07, 2014 in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. On the morning of December 7, 1941 a surprise military attack was conducted by aircraft of the Imperial Japanese Navy against the U.S. Pacific Fleet being moored in Pearl Harbor, marking the entry of the U.S. in World War II. More than 2,400 people were killed and thousands wounded, with dozens of Navy vessels either sunk or destroyed. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (KDVR) — Donald Stratton, a Colorado Springs resident who survived the 1941 attack on the USS Arizona battleship at Pearl Harbor, died on Saturday at 97.

Stratton’s death was announced on his public Facebook page.

“One of Donald’s final wishes was that people remember Pearl Harbor and the men aboard the USS Arizona,” the post reads.

Stratton advocated awarding the Bronze Star Medal posthumously to Joe George, who saved six sailors on the doomed battleship.

