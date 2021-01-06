Donations down at area Goodwills

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) During a time when many people have lost jobs loss due to COVID-19 there is a greater demand for help finding employment or learning new skills. That is a service Goodwill provides through programs funded in part by donations.

“Without donations our mission to help serve the public and getting back into the world of work stops,” said Kathy McKinley, Director of Community Relations at Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley. She said donations are down by over 2,000 across the network of locations, more so in the southern part of West Virginia.

“When we think about donations we don’t just think about one item of clothing or one bag of clothing,” McKinley explained. “It is per donor. So it could be that each donor gives 10 bags or a truckload full but it is still considered a donation.”

Because of COVID-19 Goodwill switched to “no-touch” donations. They are requiring donors to drop off donations in large boxes without assistance. The decrease could mean less available funding for Goodwill’s programs.

“It is not a bare bones situation,” McKinley said. “But in order to have 12 stores and an e-commerce store to fund the programs that we do and expand, we need to have continuous donations. This year over year we were down at the end of the year.”

Even if you don’t think a particular item has value McKinley said they can usually find a way to put it to use. Even used sheets and blankets can be turned into rags here at the facility and sold by the pound to area businesses. On the other hand they can take vintage or high end items and use those for shopgoodwill.com

The people working behind the scenes get hands on experience that could build their resume.

“We actually use shopgoodwill as a good place to train for computer skills and order picking is a big deal nowadays with clicklists,” said Kassia Lilly, Director of Donated Goods Retail.

That is why the group is hoping donations pick up again in 2021.

For information on the job services available, donation locations and other ways to get involved click here.