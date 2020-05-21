Don’t leave hand sanitizer in your car, fire department says

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WFLA) – The Western Lakes Fire District is warning people about the dangers of leaving hand sanitizer in their vehicles on a hot day.

In a Facebook post showing a burned-out car door, the Western Lakes Fire District explains most hand sanitizers are alcohol-based, making them flammable and should not be in the vehicle unless being transported.

“Keeping it in your car during hot weather, exposing it to sun, and particularly being next to open flame while smoking in vehicles or grilling while enjoying this weekend can lead to disaster,” they stated.

A fire official said the image they shared was taken in Brazil after hand sanitizer contacted open flame. The department is encouraging people “to simply be careful and realize that a product we all use very frequently can be dangerous if it contacts open flame of any kind, but specifically cigarettes or those from grills.”

The fire district also warned of the risks of leaving clear water bottles in cars on a warm day.