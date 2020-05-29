Don’t miss the season finale of the WVU Coaches Show

Coming up this weekend on the season finale of the WVU Coaches Show, we’re discussing the news around the Big 12, taking a loot at the year in review of WVU sports and talking with both Colson Glover and Timmy Eads about being the Mountaineer mascot.

Hosts Nick Farrell and Anjelica Trinone discuss the news that broke last week regarding the Big 12 allowing football student-athletes will be permitted to use athletic facilities beginning June 15. Volleyball, soccer and cross country student-athletes will be permitted to return July 1. Nick and Anjelica will break that down along with much more.

Colson Glover was recently named Timmy Eads’s successor as the Mountaineer mascot back in March. We chat with Glover and Eads about what it means to be the Mountaineer for them. Plus, Eads gives his best piece of advice to Glover — you won’t want to miss it.

We’ll also take a look back at a wild and wonderful year of WVU sports, from the beginning of the Neal Brown era to hosting Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships. Relive some of the greatest moments from the 2019-2020 WVU sports season, presented by WVU Athletic Video.

See all this and more coming up this weekend on The WVU Coaches Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.



The entire station selection is listed below:

Friday:

WTRF – My Ohio Valley

Saturday:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Friday & Saturday

AT&T Sports Network

The WVU Coaches Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from West Virginia Illustrated brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 30-minute magazine style show that sets up the 2020 season for the Mountaineers.