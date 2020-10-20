Don’t recognize that number? It could be a COVID-19 contact tracing call

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – If you see a phone number calling that you don’t recognize you might be inclined to just send it to voicemail. But if you see that your local health department is calling, it may be to let you know you’ve been in contact with someone with COVID-19.

It is called “contact tracing.” At any given time the Kanawha Charleston Health Department has over a dozen people working entirely on that task. Kanawha County Chief Health Officer Dr. Sherri Young said you might be able to help stop the spread by simply answering the phone.

“It is really not an invasive questioning,” she said. “It is really just about saying you were in this space for this long and you may have been exposed and this is what you should do since you have been in contact with someone with COVID.”

Young said “contact tracers” will never ask for your social security number, credit card number or insurance information. If you have a question about whether a caller is legitimate she said you can always call the health department to verify.

