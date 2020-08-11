Double sexual assault trial begins for former Marshall student

UPDATE 1:08 p.m. Aug. 11, 2020: A jury has been seated for the trail of Joseph Chase Hardin. The trail is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A jury is being selected as the trial of Joseph Chase Hardin is set to begin today.
WOWK 13 News Reporter Shannon Litton says the jury is being selected at the Cabell County courthouse in Judge Paul Farrell’s courtroom.
Hardin is accused of sexually assaulting two 18-year-old women back in 2018 and faced four counts of second degree sexual assault.
Hardin was previously charged with sexual assault in 2016 but ended up taking a Kennedy plea of misdemeanor battery charge. The former Marshall student was expelled by the university in June 2019.
