Down Syndrome walk in Ohio raises money for awareness and inclusion

SOUTH POINT, OHIO (WOWK) – Two Ohio mothers are on a mission to promote inclusiveness for people with down syndrome, and on Sunday they held a fundraiser for individuals with the disorder.

Tina Erwin’s nine-year-old son JC has down syndrome, and it is important to her and his family that he and children like him are included in the same activities other kids are.

“They (people) just assume that they can’t do. They (DS children) can do it. They can do it just in a different manner with a little accommodation, and patience,” said Erwin.

Her friend Tara Tomblin feels the same way about her six-year-old son Colton.

“They (DS children) seem to be left out a lot because people don’t understand that they can do what we do,” said Tomblin.

To ensure that people with down syndrome get treated like everyone else, the two women organized the Butterfly Blessing Down Syndrome Walk at South Point Park, with the proceeds going to the Best Buddies of Ohio.

“They (BB Ohio) pair mentors and coaches with children with disabilities and to promote inclusion,” said Erwin.

The non – profit not only helps school children get involved in school activities, but they also help adults with job and life skills, as well as, socialization.

The women’s cause received a lot of support from the community on Sunday, including from a group of local middle school students from South Point.

“I got to do it. This is kindness, and it is for little kid that needs help,” said Leila.

The event on Sunday was more than just a fundraiser to raise awareness for down syndrome.

It was also a community event that embraced inclusiveness with street, vendors, inflatables for kids, and a petting zoo with a camel.

“He does not like camels. He is scared to death of camels, ” said Tomblin with a chuckle.

However, Tomblin said as Colton gets older she wants him to keep deciding for himself what he likes, and she doesn’t want that decision made for him because he was excluded.

Proceeds for the event were raised through registration fees and individual donations.

The Butterfly Blessings Down Syndrome Walk is in its 3rd year, and the two women said its getting bigger every year.

