KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – There are multiple downed trees reported in Kanawha County, according to dispatchers.

A tree is blocking both lanes of traffic near 50 Dunbar Avenue in Dunbar. Another tree is down on the 2900 Block of Kanawha Terrace near Maranatha Church in St. Albans.

Drivers are asked to use caution and avoid the areas while crews work to clear the roads.