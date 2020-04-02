Dr. Acton signs new order extending OH stay-at-home, non-essential business closures to May 1

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) – Ohio Health Department Dr. Amy Acton is signing an updated order to extend the stay-at-home order and the order for non-essential businesses to close until May 1. The new order will go into effect Monday night when the current orders expire.
Governor Mike DeWine says changes to the order include a dispute resolution panel to handle instances where similar businesses are treated differently in different counties. The order will also address the issue of crowding in stores by requiring retail businesses to set a number, of their choices, regarding how many people should be in the business at one time.
DeWine says the state is also asking anyone traveling into Ohio to quarantine for 14 days, with exceptions for essential travel such as working in a bordering state.
