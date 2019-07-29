Dr. Paul Ziemkiewicz- director for the West Virginia Water Research Institute

Discussing what Rare Earth Elements are and the impact they could have on the Mountain State.

Dr. Paul Ziemkiewicz discusses the environmental impact of Rare Earth Elements and the ongoing trade war with China.

Sen. Joe Manchin- (D) West Virginia

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin talks about the obstacles he is facing on Capitol Hill to get black lung funding for Coal Miners.

Cecil Roberts- President of the United Mine Workers of America

Cecil Roberts discusses the impact of Miners going to Washington, D.C. and the importance of securing funding for these miners.

