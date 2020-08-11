Dr Pepper addresses soda shortage at grocery stores

News

by: WFLA and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) Dr. Pepper fans nationwide have struggled to find the popular soda at grocery stores, and the company says it is working on a solution.

The company said in a tweet all flavors of Dr. Pepper have been impacted by the shortage.

“We appreciate your patience and encourage you to contact your local retailer directly for the most up-to-date availability of Dr Pepper products,” the company said in a tweet.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS