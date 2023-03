KANAWHA COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – One person was taken to a local hospital after their car went off the side of the interstate and flipped in a ditch.

Charleston Assistant Fire Chief, Fred Dunbar says the single-vehicle crash happened off I-64 Westbound near Pennsylvania Avenue. It happened Monday around 5:30 a.m.

Crews on the scene tell 13 News the driver was conscious and talking to first responders as they got them out of the car.

No word on their condition at this time.