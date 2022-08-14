MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The driver who hit five people at the Mason County Fair is now being charged for driving under the influence, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 6 p.m. on Friday, Christopher L. Sturgeon, 40, lost control of his vehicle and hit two elderly victims and three juveniles. One juvenile was flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital and then to Morgantown for further treatment.

Upon completion of the investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Police, Sturgeon was charged with DUI causing serious bodily injury.