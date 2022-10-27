The newest drought monitor has been issued for Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia this morning. While most of West Virginia is still drought free we are seeing dry conditions in the Ohio River Valley.

Most recent drought monitor for WOWK viewing area

Moderate drought conditions have expanded into eastern Kentucky and Southern Ohio. This is due to a recent stretch of warm, dry and sunny days. Driest conditions are further west. Here’s how conditions compare to last week.

West Virginia

Abnormally dry 14% of the state (up 14% from last week.)

Ohio

Abnormally dry 73% of the state (up 24% from last week.)

Moderate drought 36% of the state (up 29% from last week.)

Kentucky

Abnormally dry 99% of the state (up 13% from last week.)

Moderate drought 82% of the state (up 12% from last week.)

Severe drought 39% of the state (up 30% from last week.)

Extreme drought 5% of the state (up 5% from last week.)

Rainfall last 30 days compared to normal

The main cause for the expansion is that most of the region has been relatively dry for the past few days. Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict rain chances this weekend, and Halloween, but it will take more than one good rain shower to alleviate drought conditions.

