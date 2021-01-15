Drug dealers wanted in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriffs Office is looking for any information known associated with items collected in Mingo County.

These items have been collected by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, off the streets since January 3, 2021.

The Sheriffs Office requests that any information is given be as specific as possible. If you do give the Sheriff’s Office any details, information about yourself is not required.