(HUNTINGTON, WV) — It might sound like thunder at the home of the Thundering Herd August 1st in Huntington because the drum and bugle corps are coming back to Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

After missing shows due to COVID-19 the last two summers, Drum Corps International is coming back to Huntington and the show that used to be known as Drums Across The Tri-State will now be known as DCI Huntington.

Seven drum corps from across the nation will make a stop in Huntington to compete as part of DCI’s 50th anniversary tour season. DCI itself is in charge of the re-branded show which is hosted by the Marshall University Music program. Organizers say they hope for a big crowd to come experience the best marching units in the world.

““It is such an honor to bring DCI back to Huntington and the Marshall Campus this summer. The Joan C Edwards Stadium is the perfect place to watch the best of drum corps and we know the fans will get a great show from our exciting lineup of corps,” says Dr. Adam Dalton, Director of Bands at Marshall University.

Drums Across the Tri State was formerly run by one of the drum corps as a fundraiser at Laidley Field in Charleston but this year, DCI will run the show and Marshall University will be the host site. Previous shows in Huntington date back to 1980 and were held on occasion at both Edwards Stadium and Fairfield Stadium.

Organizers hope the show will draw local fans as well as touring fans from other states and be a boost to the region and a boost for the corps.

The competing corps will be:

The Blue Knights – Denver, CO

The Colts – Dubuque, IA

Gold – San Diego, CA

Legends – Kalamazoo, MI

Pacific Crest – Diamond Bar, CA

Seattle Cascades – Seattle, WA

Phantom Regiment – Rockford, IL

Tickets for the event will be electronic and will go on sale April 25 at this site.

WOWK-TV chief meteorologist Spencer Adkins will also be the field announcer for the event.