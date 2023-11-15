HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Drum Corps International released it’s 2024 Tour schedule on Wednesday and once again corps will be performing at Joan C. Edwards Stadium at Marshall University.

The show is set for Wednesday, July 31 and 7:30 p.m.

Members of the Phantom Regiment drum line in 2023. The corps will return to Huntington in 2024

The lineup of corps features six World Class corps:

Genesis – Austin, Texas

Spirit of Atlanta – Atlanta, Georgia

Madison Scouts – Madison, Wisconsin

Blue Stars – La Crosse, Wisconsin

Phantom Regiment – Rockford, IL

Mandarins – Sacramento, California

Tickets are not on sale yet for this event but the event information page can be found here to track for updates. Local bands wishing to come as a group can find out more about DCI group ticket discounts here.

Members of Phantom Regiment drum corps rehearse at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington in July 2023 before the DCI Huntington show.

StormTracker 13 chief meteorologist Spencer Adkins is your scheduled announcer once again for the show.

WOWK – TV chief meteorologist Spencer Adkins announcing at DCI Huntington 2023

“I couldn’t be more excited as a fan and as someone involved in the show to have these quality groups appear for the fans in this region and to invite fellow fans to come experience this activity in this great stadium. I hope everyone will come to Huntington for this show,” said Adkins.

Dr. Christopher Schletter, the Director of Athletic Bands and the Marshall Marching Thunder says, ” I can’t wait to see, hear and feel Drum Corps International back in ‘The Joan’ later next summer. Such an exciting event!”