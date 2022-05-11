(WOWK) — We have seen some great conditions across the region for the first three days of the week.

Beautiful weather Wednesday evening on the StormTracker 13 Weather Eye at Southridge

The overall weather pattern has a large area of high pressure over our area while we have active weather out to the east in the Atlantic. There are also big weather headlines thanks to wildfires in the West in the Four Corners area.

The weather maker of interest for us is actually the area of low pressure off of the East Coast of the United States. That is expected to move back to the west, and it is likely to throw showers at us from the east by Friday into Saturday.

Satellite image of low pressure off the coast of North Carolina Wednesday evening

A few scattered showers PM Friday drift in from the east

A few scattered showers PM Saturday drift in from the east

A few scattered showers PM Sunday will develop area wide

A line of showers will move west to east early Monday

So the weekend does not look like an entire washout, but you should definitely plan on there being some rain in the region that could complicate your outdoor plans.

The upside once again is if you are one of the thousands of people who take to the off-road trails and like the mud. It looks like you’ll have some wheel spinning fun ahead this weekend.

ATV forecast for offroad areas such as the Hatfield-McCoy Trail

Download and use the StormTracker13 weather app to stay ahead of the weather any time. It’s free and you can download it by clicking on the link directly below.