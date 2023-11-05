(WOWK) — Multiple wildfires have been reported in the region after a dry spell along with leaves now falling on the forest floor making for increased fuel for wildfires.

StormTracker 13 remote sensing of wildfires and brushfires shows increased fire activity spreading rapidly over the last few days in the area. More dry weather is expected until later in the week, meaning there could be even more fires. The image below shows infrared sensing of hot spots from fires and local smoke plumes as well as of late Saturday night.

A decrease in air quality also indicates the presence of smoke. As of Sunday night some of the thicker smoke and poorer air quality are in the southern coalfields of Kentucky as seen below.

Despite current forestry maps indicating low to moderate fire danger, conditions have changed very rapidly. The next release of fire condition maps could easily jump into the high fire danger range. The region has continued to be in dry to moderate drought conditions. The latest Drought Monitor is shown below.

Another way of illustrating the dry conditions is percent of rain versus normal. Over the last 30 days you can see the drier areas lining up well with the larger brush fires in the image below.

Please use extreme caution with any possible source of ignition in the coming days. There are strict open burning bans already in place during the fall forest fire season per state. No significant rain is due until about Thursday.