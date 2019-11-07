DUI Checkpoints: Why do police have to publicize them?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Last night the Charleston Police conducted a sobriety and child safety seat checkpoint. But it leaves everyone with the question, why do they publicize these events?

The reasons the checkpoints exist are pretty simple:

Every day nearly 30 people die in alcohol related accidents.

Every year more than 128-thousand children are involved in accidents – many due to improperly secured car seats, or the wrong size car seat.

Those numbers are compiled each year by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

These checkpoints are designed to bring those numbers down. That’s part of the reason why the location of the checkpoints are made public several weeks before they’re are set up. Another reason is a 1990 U-S Supreme Court ruling out of Michigan that without that prior notification, police randomly stopping a vehicle violated the Fourth Amendment protection against “unreasonable seizure” of the vehicle involved.