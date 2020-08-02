Early morning crash kills one in Athens County, OH

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Ohio State Troopers are investigating a crash that killed a Franklin County, Ohio man in the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to police, Asher J. Messer, 19, of Grove City, Ohio, lost control of his car as he traveled east on United States Route 33 near Hawks Nest Road in Alexander Township. Messer’s car then crossed into the path of a pickup driven by Joseph C. Fletcher, 32, of Milford, Michigan.

The impact caused Fletcher’s pickup to overturn and it came to rest on its side. Debris from the crash also struck the pickup driven by John C. Dozbush, 53 of Reford, Michigan.

The Athens County Coroner Office pronounced Messer at the scene. Athens County EMS transported Fletcher to Ohio Health O’Bleness Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Dozbush did not suffer injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories