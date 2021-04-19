Early morning house fire in Big Chimney

BIG CHIMNEY, WV (WOWK) — At about five in the morning on Monday, neighbors called in a fire on Kermit Lane near Coopers Creek road.

Crews from the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department and Malden Fire Department arrived on the scene at about 5:45 a.m. to a completely involved fire.

Luckily, neighbors said the house has been vacant for more than a month now as the family is currently is out of state.

#BREAKING – House fire in the Malden area in Coopers Creek WV. It is a single story home fully involved. Malden Fire Dept is on the scene now pic.twitter.com/UAc8F9NjdW — Audra Laskey (@AudraLaskey) April 19, 2021

Fire crews were able to tackle the flames and put out the fire, but the single-story home is at a total loss.

The cause of the fire is unknown at the moment.