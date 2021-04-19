Early morning house fire in Big Chimney

BIG CHIMNEY, WV (WOWK) — At about five in the morning on Monday, neighbors called in a fire on Kermit Lane near Coopers Creek road.
Crews from the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department and Malden Fire Department arrived on the scene at about 5:45 a.m. to a completely involved fire.
Luckily, neighbors said the house has been vacant for more than a month now as the family is currently is out of state.
Fire crews were able to tackle the flames and put out the fire, but the single-story home is at a total loss.
The cause of the fire is unknown at the moment.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.