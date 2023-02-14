IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – Officials with the City of Ironton’s Water Filtration Plant are monitoring the Ohio River to determine when chemicals that spilled into the river following the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment on Feb. 3 will reach the Lawrence County area.

Yesterday, officials in West Virginia said they had detected “low levels” of butyl acrylate had reached the Ohio River through its tributary, Little Beaver Creek, along the Ohio-Pennsylvania-West Virginia border. The North Fork of Little Beaver Creek has its own tributary, Leslie Run, that flows through East Palestine, Ohio.

Ironton City officials say agencies monitoring the spill have tracked it to mile-marker 219 of the Ohio River, which is just above Ravenswood, West Virginia. Ironton is located near mile marker 327 along the river.

The City of Ironton says their current water treatment process is designed to “remove any and all contaminants” including those that could be present in the water from the spill. Officials say they regularly follow that treatment process as a precaution to keep any unknown contaminants from the Ohio River out of the city’s water.

According to city officials, there are currently no drinking water advisories for Ironton residents.

Officials say they will also take an additional precaution to cease production at the water plant during the anticipated time frame the contaminated water from the spill is projected to pass through the area.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the detected chemical, butyl acrylate is a clear, colorless liquid and has a characteristic fruity odor. It is used to make paints, coatings, sealants, etc. The National Center for Biotechnology Information’s website says the chemical is “somewhat” less dense than water and can form a “surface slick” on water.

Officials say they will continue to monitor the water situation and will notify residents if there are any changes to the drinking water.