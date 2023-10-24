HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Permits were issued Tuesday morning to further treat wastewater from around East Palestine, Ohio, in Huntington.

According to the Huntington Sanitary Board (HSB), the goal of this process will be to verify the water is clean enough to be discharged into the Ohio River. According to the Board, Norfolk Southern worked to “capture and remove” the water following the Feb. 3 derailment for an initial round of on-site treatment before it is brought to other cities, including Huntington, for additional processing.

The US Environmental Protection Agency, Ohio Department of Environmental Protection and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection have authorized the final stage of the treatment process to take place in Huntington Wastewater Treatment Plant. The three organizations will also be closely involved in monitoring and regulating the cleanliness of the water from East Palestine, the HSB says.

According to HSB officials, Norfolk Southern contracted wastewater treatment company Valicor to lead the further processing necessary to meet federal oversite requirements to assure the water is safe to deposit into the river. The board says following the initial treatment process, Valicor will test the water again at their facility before the third and final treatment process at the Huntington Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Part of the reason Huntington was chosen is that the treatment plant already “provides final treatment and discharge for multiple industrial customers, including Valicor, every day.”

The HSB says their facilities are set to undergo significant upgrades to increase capacity soon, the Huntington Wastewater Treatment Plant’s current system is fully capable of completing the treatment process for the East Palestine water.

Officials say this process will be completely separated from the city’s supplies of drinking water, which will not be involved in this process. As Huntington’s water comes from West Virginia American Water, the city’s drinking water is maintained through a separate facility network from what will be used to treat the East Palestine water.

The HSB also says the process will not cost taxpayers anything and the treatment of the water will not smell. However, there will be additional truck traffic in the area of both the Huntington and the Valicor treatment plants once the process begins.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, who is one of the three HSB members, said the HSB and Water Quality Board will work to keep the public informed on the status of the project and ensure the water is safe and clean before its release into the Ohio River.

The HSB also says when the water is cleared to be released into the Ohio River, it will be discharged downstream from the WV American Water intake, meaning it will not cross the path of the water brought in by the company for drinking water.