(WOWK) — Easter weekend is upon us and overall the forecast looks favorable for church services, family gatherings and other events. Good Friday should be dry and warm with temperatures generally topping out in the low 70s.

Early forecast for Easter Weekend

Friday night a cold front will slide through with the chance for some light showers that will taper off very quickly Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon appears to be quiet with temperatures in the 60s.

Predictor model output for Saturday morning

Easter Sunday starts with some cool temperatures for any sunrise services. Temperatures will generally be in the 30s but at least it will be dry. Sunrise for Charleston is 6:46 a.m.

Predictor model output for temperatures Easter Sunday at sunrise

It appears that rain will hold off until after sunset on Easter Sunday with high temperatures once again a little on the cooler side, topping out in the upper 50s.

Predictor model output for Easter Sunday afternoon showing high pressure and dry weather locally

The normal high is 70 degrees Sunday so it will feel cool but overall not a bad forecast.



Predictor model output for temperatures Easter Sunday afternoon

Download and use the StormTracker13 weather app by clicking on the link directly below. Happy Easter from all of us at StormTracker 13!