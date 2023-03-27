ROLLING FORK, MS (WOWK) — Just 72 hours after an EF-4 tornado rolled through Rolling Fork, Mississippi, storm chaser Chris Hall based out of Hazard, Kentucky is still on scene trying to help storm victims.

Hall is a storm chaser under the brand 606 Storm Chasing, and part of a relief team known as the “Y’all Squad” nicknamed after YouTube weather personality Ryan Hall from Pikeville, Kentucky. The two have the same last name but are not related.

Chris Hall tells 13 News in a Zoom call from the town of Rolling Fork on Monday that the town was wiped out and needs, “every thought, every prayer and they need all the support and love that they can get.”



Emergency rescuers and first responders climb through a tornado demolished mobile home park looking for bodies that might be buried in the piles of debris, insulation, and home furnishings, Saturday morning, March 25, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

