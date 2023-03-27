ROLLING FORK, MS (WOWK) — Just 72 hours after an EF-4 tornado rolled through Rolling Fork, Mississippi, storm chaser Chris Hall based out of Hazard, Kentucky is still on scene trying to help storm victims.
Hall is a storm chaser under the brand 606 Storm Chasing, and part of a relief team known as the “Y’all Squad” nicknamed after YouTube weather personality Ryan Hall from Pikeville, Kentucky. The two have the same last name but are not related.
Chris Hall tells 13 News in a Zoom call from the town of Rolling Fork on Monday that the town was wiped out and needs, “every thought, every prayer and they need all the support and love that they can get.”
