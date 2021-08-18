Eastern KY deputy, suspect shot

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (FOX 56) – A Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering after being shot in the line of duty.

The deputy was out on a domestic call that turned into a pursuit last night. Kentucky State Police troopers were called in to help during the chase.

They were able to stop the man they were chasing just inside the Lawrence County line on Route 201.

Troopers say the man fired shots, they fired back, and he was shot several times.

We do not know the suspect’s condition at this time.

The deputy is at Pikeville Medical Center this morning with what troopers are calling a non-life-threatening injury.

We’re still waiting to get the name of the deputy and the suspect.