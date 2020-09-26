Coronavirus Updates

19 WV Counties move from Yellow to Green in School Alert Map, no counties in red

Education

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

COURTESY: The West Virginia Department of Education

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – 19 West Virginia counties move from yellow to green and there are no counties in red on the School Alert Map.

As of Saturday, Sept. 26th, the Mason, Roane, Calhoun, Clay, Nicholas, Monroe, Mercer, Raleigh, Mason, Lincoln, Harrison, Barbour, Tucker, Grant, Pendleton, Jefferson, Hancock Monongalia and Ohio counties have turned green since last week’s map was released.

Other changes include:

  • Mingo County changing from red to gold
  • Kanawha County changing from red to orange
  • Wayne County changing from yellow to orange
  • Wyoming County changing gold to yellow
  • Boone County changing from orange to yellow
  • Summers County changing from yellow to gold
  • Marshall County changing from yellow to gold

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS