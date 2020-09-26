19 WV Counties move from Yellow to Green in School Alert Map, no counties in red

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – 19 West Virginia counties move from yellow to green and there are no counties in red on the School Alert Map.

As of Saturday, Sept. 26th, the Mason, Roane, Calhoun, Clay, Nicholas, Monroe, Mercer, Raleigh, Mason, Lincoln, Harrison, Barbour, Tucker, Grant, Pendleton, Jefferson, Hancock Monongalia and Ohio counties have turned green since last week’s map was released.

Other changes include:

Mingo County changing from red to gold

Kanawha County changing from red to orange

Wayne County changing from yellow to orange

Wyoming County changing gold to yellow

Boone County changing from orange to yellow

Summers County changing from yellow to gold

Marshall County changing from yellow to gold

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.