25 counties in red on this week’s WVDE School Alert System map

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There are twice as many counties in the red on this week’s School Alert System map compared to last week’s map.

According to the West Virginia Department of Education’s School Alert System, 25 counties are in red, including Berkeley, Boone, Brooke, Doddridge, Grant, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hancock, Hardy, Jackson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mineral, Mingo, Monongalia, Morgan, Ohio, Pleasants, Preston, Ritchie, Tyler, Wayne and Wood counties.

Kanawha, Cabell, and Putnam counties are among the 22 in orange this week. Other counties include Barbour, Braxton, Clay, Fayette, Gilmer, Harrison, Jefferson, Marion, Mercer, Nicholas, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Putnam, Raleigh, Taylor, Upshur, Webster, Wetzel, Wirt, and Wyoming counties are in orange.

Four counties are in gold this week, including Calhoun, Lewis, Monroe and Tucker counties. Three counties are in yellow: Randolph, Roane and Summers. McDowell County is the only county in green.

Counties with an asterisk on them have voluntarily decided to more fully to remote. These counties are Monongalia, Tyler, Doddridge, Calhoun, Braxton, Lewis, Upshur, and Mercer counties.