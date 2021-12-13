Deadline soon for $40,000 scholarship to high school seniors who want to teach in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDOE) and College for WV (CFWV) tweeted this morning about a $40,000 scholarship for high school seniors who are interested in becoming a teacher in WV.

The CFWV tweeted out to high school seniors about The Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars Program which is a scholarship for high school seniors who wish to become teachers.

👨🏾‍🏫🎓👩🏼‍🏫 Apply by Dec. 31.

Learn more ⬇️ #WVEd https://t.co/nY9dwY5lpB — West Virginia Department of Education (@WVEducation) December 13, 2021

The CFWV tweet and website say that individuals might qualify for up to $10,000 per year for college for a total of $40,000.

The minimum eligibility requirements on CFWV’s website includes:

High school senior or recent high school graduate.

Plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in an approved teacher preparation program in math, science, elementary education or special education at an eligible WV institution.

Has never enrolled as a degree-seeking student at college or university.

A cumulative high school GPA of at least 3.25 on the 4.0 scale or equivalent GPA based on individual school district grading policy.

Minimum ACT scores of 21 in math and 18 in English or minimum SAT scores of 530 in math and 480 in English.

Must be a United States citizen or hold a valid Employment Authorization Document or work permit.

Willing to teach in a WV public school for five years after college graduation in fields of math,s cience, elemtnary education or special education.

Willing to attend the award banquet and Student Success Summit event in Morgantown, WV in late July 2022. Lodging costs will be paid by the Higher Education Policy Commission for Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars.



Applicants are not required to be residents of the State of West Virginia, the CFWV website says.

The page on the CFWV website for the scholarship says it is named in honor of WV Governors Cecil H. Underwood and Hulett C. Smith, “both of whom were strong advocates for West Virginia teachers and students.”

The WVDOE tweeted out today that the application deadline is Dec. 31, 2021.

For more information on the Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars Program and additional requirements, click here.