8 WV middle schools receive grants for musical instruments

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Eight West Virginia middle schools will receive grants to support their music programs. Gov. Jim Justice, state arts curator Randall Reid-Smith and Save The Music Foundation senior director Chiho Feindler announced the grants Tuesday.

The schools are in Barbour, Cabell, Fayette, Mason, Mercer, Mingo, Wayne and Wyoming counties. The governor’s office says they will receive an average value of $40,000 in musical instruments and ongoing program management and materials.

The nonprofit Save The Music Foundation has been equipping West Virginia schools with instruments since 2009. It has reached schools through investments and partnerships in all 55 counties.