Additional COVID-19 case results in 11 quarantines at Huntington Middle School

The sign outside the Cabell County Board of Education Office (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – 11 additional people at Huntington Middle School have been asked to quarantine after another person has tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday evening.

According to Cabell County School officials, the person who has tested positive was asked to quarantine on Friday, Oct. 2nd by school staff after another person at the school they had been in direct contact with tested positive for the virus.

Officials say expanded contract tracing is being conducted by the school with the help of the Chief Health Officer and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.

This latest COVID-19 positive case has resulted in 11 additional people at the school to quarantine due to possible direct contact with the individual.

At this time, Huntington Middle School remains open on the blended learning schedule.

