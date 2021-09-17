All but 6 Kentucky public school districts have universal masking requirements

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the increases in COVID-19 cases in the state and the opening day of the Kentucky State Legislature special session in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — School boards across Kentucky have voted overwhelmingly in favor of continuing mask requirements in schools as coronavirus infections continue to mount. The statewide count shows 165 of the state’s 171 public school districts decided to extend universal masking in schools.

The Kentucky School Boards Association tracked the decisions. It says six districts opted to make mask-wearing optional. The Republican-led legislature last week shifted masking decisions to local school leaders. A statewide mask mandate approved by the state school board ended Friday. Senate President Robert Stivers says the outcomes show school leaders were up to the task of deciding the issue.