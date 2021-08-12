Back to campus: WVSU students move in for new semester with new rules

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) — As summer comes to a close, students of all ages prepare to head back to the classroom. But for some college students, getting ready for life on campus may look a little different.

As students begin to move into their dorms, West Virginia State University is optimistic about this upcoming school year.

“On campus, we are on track to have our largest freshman class in the last four years, so we are moving forward here at West Virginia State University,” said Ericke Cage, Vice President at West Virginia State University.

But as COVID-19 cases continue to surge, move-in looks a bit different. Students are assigned scheduled shifts throughout the week to avoid crowding and promote social distancing.

As for new rules going forth into the semester, students and staff members are required to wear masks while indoors…regardless of vaccination status.

“I don’t really like wearing the masks but I feel like if everyone does their part and wear the masks then we can get over the bump we’re in right now,” said Juwan Bunch, a student-athlete at West Virginia State University.

Unlike other universities in the state which plan to fine students up to $750 who are not vaccinated, there is no vaccination requirement at West Virginia State University.

But administrators strongly encourage students and staff members to get vaccinated to ensure in-person learning and a more typical college experience.

“This will be the first time in over a year we’ve had a strong presence on campus, so we are excited about that,” said Cage.

