Bluefield State College petitions to become a part of the CIAA

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Bluefield State College is eagerly waiting to become a part of a nationally known athletic conference.

The college petitioned to become a member of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, or the CIAA just before the holidays. The Division II athletic conference consists mostly of historical black colleges and universities (HBCU).

Jim Nelson, Vice President of Community Engagement said these past two years at BSC were very successful. He said the college welcomed students from across 33 states. Another reason for the petition is the school’s newly added football program and the recent construction of student housing.

Nelson said this can help establish the college.

“Being in a conference helps on so many levels. Being in a conference that has HBCUs, adds another layer of the total HBCU commitment to Bluefield State College,” Nelson said.

He said this could be one key step to possibly becoming a university.

59News reached out to the CIAA office for a statement, and are still waiting for a response.