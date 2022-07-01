BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One Historically Black College is upgrading its status.

After a week-long celebration to commemorate the new transition at B-State, it’s finally happened. July 1, 2022, marks the first day of Bluefield State as a University. A faculty and staff luncheon was held at the Student Center to wrap up all of the activities.

President Robin Capehart said it took them three years and a master’s program to be able to succeed in this process.

“When you become a University, your prestige is elevated, but also the expectations are elevated,” Capehart said. “We got some great faculty. We got some great staff. Everyone is going to have to pull together so we can achieve the highest quality of education for our students.”

Derrick Price, Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics, said it puts them in a different category now when recruiting for sports.

He said bringing back one favorite sport was an added bonus to the University.

“Football was definitely a highlight for us leading up to our University status and just really adding 12 new sports along with that was great,” Price said. “Bringing back homecoming for the first time, a true homecoming, and have that experience that was awesome.”

Price said they even plan to continue serving the community with a partnership with the City of Bluefield.