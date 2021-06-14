Board votes to reduce Promise Scholarship requirements

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Requirements for high school seniors to receive West Virginia’s Promise Scholarship have been reduced.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the Higher Education Policy Commission approved the reductions to qualify for the $4,750-per-year Promise Scholarship on Friday.

Officials said the new regulations now require a 1080 combined score on the SAT or a 21 composite ACT score, and students have flexibility in how they earn that.

Board members voted after the agency’s financial aid director said 2,500 students have been awarded the scholarship amid the pandemic. That’s about 700 less than normal. The reduction would boost that number by 500.

