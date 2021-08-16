Boone County schools to require masks indoors

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Interim Superintendent of Boone County Schools, students and faculty will be required to wear masks indoors.

This rule will apply to students in Pre-K through 12th grade as well as visitors regardless of vaccination status. Students will also be required to wear face coverings when they ride a bus to or from school.

“The wearing of face masks is one safety measure designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As a school system, we will be cleaning and disinfecting on a frequent and regular basis, encouraging handwashing and use of hand sanitizer, practicing social distancing to the greatest extent possible, and completing contact tracing when a student or staff member is exposed to a positive case of COVID-19,” said Interim Superintendent Lisa Beck. “We recognize that the most effective mitigation strategy is the vaccination for COVID-19 for those who are eligible to receive it. The number one priority of the adopted guidance is to ensure a safe environment for both students and staff.”

More information about BCS’s safety measures can be found on their website.