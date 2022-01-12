Boyd County Public Schools battle COVID surge, moving temporarily online

BOYD COUNTY, KY. (WOWK) – As the Omicron variant continues to spread across the Tri-State, some schools in the area are struggling to stay in person.

Wednesday through Friday, all Boyd County Public Schools are temporarily moving to online learning.

Superintendent, Bill Boblett, said the switch is because they are seeing a drastic increase in students and staff testing positive for COVID-19.

With around 3000 students, 14% are currently out of the classroom, and Boblett said they don’t have enough healthy staff members to keep their students in person.

“It’s very difficult,” said Boblett. “Of course, we know that in-person instruction is best for our students, and that’s what we want. We love having our kids in the building, but it’s difficult to operate if we don’t have enough staff.”

Boblett said he hopes these next three days of non-traditional learning will lower those numbers and slow down the spread.

“Having that face-to-face interaction with the teacher, you don’t have that through a computer screen or a paper-pencil packet, and kids need that,” said Boblett. “Our teachers need that too. We want them in school and kids want them in school.”

The district plans to have students return back to in-person learning next week.